Roseville

Roseville police asking commuters to avoid S. Cirby Way as they investigate suspicious package

Roseville police are asking people to stay out of the area of S. Cirby Way, Champion Oaks Drive and Rocky Ridge Drive.

ROSEVILLE, Calif. — The Roseville Police Department is currently investigating a suspicious package on S. Cirby Way and asking commuters to avoid the area. 

Police say the following roadways are currently closed:

  • Both directions of S. Cirby Way
  • Both directions of Rocky Ridge Drive all the way to Old Auburn Road

According to Roseville police, Crestmont Elementary School and Oakmont High School are not threatened. Police are directing students and parents away from the area and asking them to find alternate routes.

