Bicyclist hit, killed near eastbound I-80 off-ramp at Taylor Road in Roseville

ROSEVILLE, Calif — A bicyclist was killed after being hit by a car in Roseville on Tuesday, according to the Roseville Police Department.
The collision happened near the eastbound Interstate 80 off-ramp at Taylor Road around 5 a.m., according to the police department. The overpass will be closed for several hours as police investigate the collision.
The Rocklin Police Department said access to westbound I-80 will not be available for several hours.
Drivers are advised to avoid the area. Find a traffic map HERE.
Watch more on ABC10
ABC10: Watch, Download, Read
1 / 9