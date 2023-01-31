Bicyclist hit, killed near eastbound I-80 off-ramp at Taylor Road in Roseville

The Rocklin Police Department described it as a "serious injury collision" near Taylor Road and Stonehouse Court.

ROSEVILLE, Calif — A bicyclist was killed after being hit by a car in Roseville on Tuesday, according to the Roseville Police Department.

The collision happened near the eastbound Interstate 80 off-ramp at Taylor Road around 5 a.m., according to the police department. The overpass will be closed for several hours as police investigate the collision.

The Rocklin Police Department said access to westbound I-80 will not be available for several hours.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area. Find a traffic map HERE.

