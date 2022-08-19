x
Roseville

Tokyo Cream opening in Roseville with soft-serve yogurt, crispy cream puffs

Tokyo Cream will offer soft-serve ice cream, choux pastry, and specialty coffees.

ROSEVILLE, Calif. — A new dessert and coffee place is opening soon in Roseville.

Tokyo Cream has its soft opening on Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. There is a free "The boba" milk tea with every purchase over $10, according to a post on Tokyo Cream's Instagram page.

They offer soft serve ice cream, choux pastry, and specialty coffees, according to their website. 

Some of their soft serve flavors include Hokkaido milk and black sesame swirl, among others. Some of their specialty coffees include flavors Japanese ube, salted caramel, and mint among others.

Tokyo Cream is located at 1906 Taylor Road in Roseville.

1 / 9
