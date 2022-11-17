Roseville's Turkey Trot sells out | Need to know

The 10K starts at 9 a.m. and the 5K starts at 9:05 a.m. The cutoff time is 11 a.m. for both events in Roseville's Turkey Trot.

Example video title will go here for this video

ROSEVILLE, Calif. — Roseville's Turkey Trot is back for the 10th year on Thanksgiving, Nov. 24.

The race is sold out but for people who signed up in time to participate, here's what you need to know.

The 10K starts at 9 a.m. and the 5K starts at 9:05 a.m. The cutoff time is 11 a.m. for both events. The race starts and ends at Vernon Street Town Square in Downtown Roseville.

Non-perishable food donations will be accepted on race day.

Participants can pick up their packets at the Roseville Sports Center at 1545 Pleasant Grove Boulevard. Pick-up is on Nov. 22 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 5-8 p.m. and Nov. 23 from 9-11 a.m.

Racers should arrive no later than 8:15 a.m. to have time to park and hear the pre-race announcements. The announcements start at 8:30 a.m. and include course instructions.

Parking for the event is free, find parking tips HERE. Find out more information about the event HERE.