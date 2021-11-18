Roseville's Turkey Trot registration closes Sunday

The 10K will start at 8:40 a.m. and the 5K will start at 9 a.m. on Nov. 25. The cutoff for both events is 11 a.m.

ROSEVILLE, Calif. — Registration for the city of Roseville's 9th annual Turkey Trot is closing Sunday, Nov. 21.

Registration costs $40 for the 5K and $45 for the 10K, according to the event details.

Adults will receive a long-sleeve performance race shirt, and kids will receive cotton shirts. People who register after Oct. 24 aren't guaranteed a shirt in their size.

Registration is limited to 2,800 participants.

Pam Allen, a spokesperson for the city told ABC10 that on Tuesday there were about 600 spots left and that this is more people than were registered at this same time in 2019.

People who have registered for the race can pickup their packets on either Tuesday, Nov. 23 from 11 a.m.- 3 p.m. and 5 p.m.- 8 p.m. or on Wednesday, Nov. 24 from 9 a.m.- 11 a.m.

Event information:

What: 2021 Turkey Trot in Roseville

Where: The race starts and finishes at the Vernon Street Town Square in Downtown Roseville

When: The Turkey Trot happens on Thanksgiving on Nov. 25. The 10K will start at 8:40 a.m. and the 5K will start at 9 a.m. The cutoff for both events is 11 a.m.

How: Roseville's website says people can walk, dance, crawl or even run across the finish line to pick up a finisher medal

Participants should arrive no later than 8:15 a.m., according to the city. Course instructions will be announced at 8:30 a.m.

Parking is free for the event and refreshments will be provided for all participants after the race.

Roseville's last in-person Turkey trot was in 2019. In 2020, Roseville hosted a virtual Turkey Trot.

#TurkeyTrotRoseville online registration ends on Sunday. Be sure to reserve your spot now before it sells out.https://t.co/E2iBa7T3MF#rosevilleevents #downtownroseville pic.twitter.com/OAyRHltWVE — City of Roseville CA (@CityofRoseville) November 17, 2021

