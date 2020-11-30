Roseville police find 2 shot dead in vehicle

Both people had gunshot wounds, police say 1 was self-inflicted

ROSEVILLE, Calif. — The Roseville Police Department is investigating after an officer found two people shot dead inside of a vehicle on Sunday morning.

At around 3 a.m., department officials say an officer noticed a parked vehicle that looked out of place in the 1500 block of Eureka Boulevard, a short drive from the Kaiser Roseville Medical Center. The officer discovered two bodies inside the vehicle, police say.

Detectives arrived and determined that both people had died from gunshot wounds, and department officials say that one of the wounds was self-inflicted.