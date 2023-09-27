Roseville to develop two more groundwater wells

The wells are being constructed in central and west Roseville, according to the city.

ROSEVILLE, Calif — Roseville will develop two more groundwater wells with the help of a grant from the California Natural Resources Agency and the Department of Water Resources.

The $8 million grant will cover nearly half the cost of the groundwater wells.

"We understand the critical importance of having a variety of water sources to ensure there's enough water for both our residents and the environment," said Roseville Mayor Bruce Houdesheldt. "While the regional funding supports crucial groundwater projects across the area, it also enables Roseville to construct more groundwater wells, enhancing the reliability of our water supply for our growing community."

"Our groundwater program continues to expand and develop because it plays a vital role in the economic well-being of our community and the broader region," said the Assistant Director for Environmental Utilities, Sean Bigley. "Over nearly two decades, we've made significant investments in groundwater, enabling us to store and refill the aquifer when surface water is plentiful and preserve it for dry periods. Adding more wells to our program means we can store even greater amounts of water for future use."

Once the two new wells are complete, Roseville will have nine wells. With groundwater more available, water agencies can decrease the amount of water taken from the Lower American River when there isn't as much rain. The city said it has more plans for expansion in the next three to five years.

More information on Roseville's groundwater program can be found HERE.

