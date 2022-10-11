Roseville hosts event honoring veterans

It's a free, family-friendly event in downtown Roseville at the Vernon Street Town Square. It goes from 6-7 p.m.

ROSEVILLE, Calif. — Roseville is hosting an event Thursday to honor veterans and those who are still serving in the military ahead of Veterans Day.

It's a free, family-friendly event in downtown Roseville at the Vernon Street Town Square. It starts at 6 p.m. and goes until 7 p.m. There will be resources for veterans, representatives from military branches, live music, food trucks and activities for kids.

Attendees can also make donations for care packages. Some items that can be donated include sunblock, socks, lip balm, chips, nuts, cookies, beef jerky and more.

