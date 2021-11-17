Roseville residents can vote for a new playground at Royer Park

A larger playground will replace the school-aged structure at Royer Park, not the wooden castle playground. This project is expected to be completed by next fall.

ROSEVILLE, Calif. — Roseville is asking for the community's input on a new playground the city is planning to build at Royer Park.

This larger playground will replace the school-aged structure, not the wooden castle playground.

The city is funding the playground with a combination of city funds and funds from Proposition 68, which can be used for state and local parks among other projects.

A spokesperson for the city, Pam Allen, told ABC10 that the playground costs a little bit more than $400,000 and $177,000 is coming from the grant for Prop 68.

"Anytime we are building a park or redoing a playground or anything, it's awesome and especially this one in particular. It's one of our older parks and it's got a lot of great shade, but the playground is a little older so it doesn't get used as much as we would like" Allen said. "So we're super excited that we're going to be able to put in a bigger, better playground for all the kids."

Redoing and updating Royer park has been an ongoing project that goes back about 15 years, according to Allen. Now, the city is at the stage where it's working on the school-age playground.

Allen said that in the spring, the city asked local kids to send in lists of what they would like to see included in the park. From there, three options were developed including a modern option, a treehouse option and a zoo option.

Now, community members can vote on which option they would like to see become a reality. Voting will close Sunday, November 28.

Allen said the city is also expanding the picnic area at Royer Park, so the improvements to the park are expected to be completed in the fall of next year.

Modern option:

Treehouse option:

Zoo option:

Residents can make a selection for their favorite playground HERE.

