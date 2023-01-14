Where to watch the 49ers and Seahawks game in Roseville

The San Francisco 49ers face off against the Seattle Seahawks at 1:30 p.m. Saturday. Here are some places in Roseville to watch the game.

ROSEVILLE, Calif. — The San Francisco 49ers face off against the Seattle Seahawks Saturday in a wild-card game.

The 49ers went 12-4 in the regular season to clinch the NFC West, despite several quarterback changes after Trey Lance suffered a season-ending ankle injury during Week 2. Backup quarterback Jimmy Groppolo broke his foot during Week 13, leaving rookie quarterback Brock Purdy to lead the team.

Purdy has won the last six games, even beating Seattle at home on Dec. 15, 21-13.

Whether you're rooting for the 49ers or another team, here are some places you can watch the Saturday playoff game, which starts at 1:30 p.m.

Goose Port Public House

Goose Port Public House will be playing the 49er game Saturday. Find what's on tap HERE. Find their menu HERE.

If you’ve been to Goose Port for BIG events like World Cup, football Saturday and Sunday etc, then you know…GP really... Posted by Goose Port Roseville on Thursday, January 12, 2023

PainKillers Pub & Grub

PainKillers Pub & Grub in Rocklin will be playing the game Saturday. People can call (916) 872-1073 to reserve a spot or message them on Facebook.

The Trax Taproom & Kitchen

The Trax Taproom & Kitchen will be playing the game on Saturday. Find what's on tap HERE. Find their menu HERE.

