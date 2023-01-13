Debris in Folsom Reservoir from runoff, flooding could impact Roseville water taste, odor

Some Roseville residents may have noticed a change in the taste or odor of their water. Crews are using more chemicals to treat storm debris in Folsom Reservoir.

ROSEVILLE, Calif. — The rain isn't over for Northern California as another series of atmospheric river storms kicks off another wet weekend.

While the rain is helpful for California's drought, other impacts may not be as beneficial.

In Roseville, water distribution crews found low water clarity and extra organics in Folsom Reservoir due to excess water runoff and flooding, according to Roseville's Environmental Utilities spokesperson, Maurice Chaney.

The recent rain from the storms results in materials such as leaves and tree debris being swept into the water, so crews need to use more chemicals to account for the additional natural material.

"Because of this, our water treatment plant staff has increased efforts to treat additional water, which has resulted in possible changes in tastes and odors, depending on where customers live. The water is safe to drink," Chainey wrote in an email to ABC10.

Chaney said water quality is one of the city's highest priorities. Anyone with more questions or issues with their water service can call (916) 774-5750.

