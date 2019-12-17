ROSEVILLE, Calif. — A widow in Roseville said she’s devastated after somebody broke into her home Friday and stole her husband’s cremated remains.

Mimi Lopez-Waverly told ABC10 Monday that the burglar, or burglars, came into her home through a window in her guest room, before going into her bedroom and taking the ashes.

"It was right here next to our dogs little ashes, so it was right here,” Lopez-Waverly explained to ABC10, pointing to a night stand. “You can visualize a box that stood back here and there was like a little dish here with his ring, his wedding band, his St. Christopher, his watch and everything that I left here."



Lopez-Waverly, whose husband died in 2016, said she believes the alleged thief confused the box her husbands remains were in for a jewelry box because there was jewelry in front of the box.

Roseville Widow Mimi Lopez-Waverly holds cover that once adorned box of husband's cremated remains

Lopez-Waverly said losing her husband's cremated remains has been like losing him all over again. She explained she’s going through the grieving process.

"I don't have anything of him now,” Lopez-Waverly said. “I don't feel him here now anymore like I did before, because I knew he was here. So It's just — I can't. There are no words to describe the pain you go through when somebody does that to you."



Lopez-Waverly said she’s hoping for a Christmas miracle, and somehow, the person who took her husband’s remains will return them.

"And I'm hoping because, as I said I'm so broken right now that I just, I pray, I pray that he comes home," Lopez-Waverly said. "Michael come home. Please come home, you're needed."

The Roseville Police Department encourages anyone with information to return the item anonymously to any fire station in Roseville or call the police department at 916-746-1059 to report the whereabouts.

