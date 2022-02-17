Roseville City Council approves plans for zero-emissions bus depot

Construction of the zero-emissions bus depot could start in the late spring.

ROSEVILLE, Calif. — Roseville City Council approved plans for a zero-emissions bus depot at a meeting Wednesday.

The next step in the process is to call for bids for the charging facility, according to Public Information Officer Helen Dyda

The project is estimated to cost about $4.3 million and is part of Roseville Transit's zero-emissions business plan. Construction of the charging facility could start in the late spring.

The depot will be located at Hilltop Circle and replace the lawn area in the center of the corporation yard.

The depot would include 30 bus stalls, with nine of them planning to be for electric bus charging. The 45 light-duty vehicle stalls will be replaced with 72 new stalls, five of which will be electric.

Electrical infrastructure will be installed in the bus and light-duty stalls to allow them to be electric in the future.

Roseville Transit said in a statement that moving towards all-electric vehicles from renewable diesel will lower ongoing fuel and maintenance costs.

The city approved the purchase of five electric buses in August 2021 and the depot would accommodate those buses.

These buses will be used in the commuter service, which runs 10 weekday express routes between Roseville and downtown Sacramento, according to a press release.

The rest of Roseville's buses will be replaced over the next few years. California will require all new bus purchases starting in 2029 to be zero-emission.

READ MORE ROSEVILLE NEWS:

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read 1/9

2/9

3/9

4/9

5/9

6/9

7/9

8/9

9/9 1 / 9