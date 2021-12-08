Roseville's Nixtaco was burglarized, police need your help finding the person who did it

Patricio Wise, the owner of Nixtaco, said Wednesday they found out about the burglary of a smoker on Monday.

ROSEVILLE, Calif. — Roseville police are asking for the community's help finding the person or people responsible for a burglary at Nixtaco.

Back in September, the restaurant was highlighted after receiving a special Michelin designation. Two months later, on Dec. 1, it was burglarized.

"So last week on Sunday, somebody took our Big Green Egg," Patricio Wise, the owner of Nixtaco, said.

Law enforcement confirmed with ABC10 that the restaurant's smoker was taken, but police do not have information on a suspect.

Wise spoke with ABC10 Wednesday about what took place and how they found out about the burglary.

"We didn't realize until Monday," he said. "We filed a police report and filed an insurance claim."

According to Wise, the suspected thieves sold it on Facebook marketplace.

"He put it up for sale and and my friend Brad Cecchi from Canon — he's the chef there — He was in the market to buy one of these when he saw it after we posted on social media that that had been stolen, he sent me a screenshot," he said.

Wise said police tried to do a sting operation to buy the item and arrest the person but they already sold it. He said police are still investigating the crime.

