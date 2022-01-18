Roseville's first Raising Cane's to open in February

Raising Cane's is set to open its Roseville location on Tuesday, Feb. 8, at 1220 Galleria Blvd.

ROSEVILLE, Calif. — Raising Cane's is coming to Roseville and is set to open on Tuesday, Feb.8.

"From Davis to Stockton to Lodi to Roseville, as a proud resident of the area, I can't wait for locals to experience Cane's and for us to become a staple throughout many Sacramento communities and beyond," said Chris Zygler, the Raising Cane's regional leader of restaurants, in a news release.

According to a Facebook event post, the restaurant is also holding a drawing on opening day where customers can enter to be one of 20 people to win free Raising Cane's chicken for a year. The contest will take place from 6:30-7:30 a.m. and entries will be drawn from 7:30-8 a.m.

According to the rules on Raising Cane's website, “Free Cane’s for a Year,” is awarded through a reward card that is good for up to 52 free Raising Cane’s box combo meals. It can be used one time per week during the 365 days following the first use of the card.

The first 100 dine-in customers to purchase a combo will receive a t-shirt at the Roseville location. Raising Cane's is also hiring at the Roseville location and a list of jobs can be found HERE.

Raising Cane's in Roseville is located at 1220 Galleria Boulevard.

The Roseville opening comes amid other locations opening in the Greater Sacramento area including in Citrus Heights, Davis and Stockton.

Raising Cane's locations in Elk Grove and Lodi are set to open Feb. 15.

