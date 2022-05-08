Round1 to open at Roseville Galleria

The Roseville Galleria welcomes Round1 entertainment with bowling, karaoke, arcade games and other activities.

At Round1, visitors can expect to find bowling, arcade games, billiards, karaoke, and other activities in an indoor facility complex.

"We're excited to be a part of the largest city in Placer County and the thriving metropolitan area of Roseville. We hope to bring fun and a unique experience to the entire community and share in the community's vibrancy,” said Shane Kaji, Executive Vice President of Round1 in a statement.

The grand opening is Saturday at 10 a.m. and the first 300 customers can get a t-shirt while supplies last. Round1 is on the first floor of the mall near Macy's in part of the former Sears location. Cinemark Theatre occupies the upstairs.

The Roseville location includes two karaoke party rooms, eight bowling lanes, four pool tables and several arcade games. There is also a bar and food served there as well.

Round1 will be open from 10-12 a.m. daily. People can book a party room at the website and other activities are first come, first serve.

In California, Round1 has locations primarily in the Bay Area and Southern California. This is the first location in the Sacramento area, according to a map of the locations.

