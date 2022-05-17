Safety concerns mount at 'Project Roomkey' shelter in Placer County after deadly fight

Placer County officials said the 'Project Roomkey' Roseville homeless shelter has around-the-clock security, but are looking into potential improvements.

ROSEVILLE, Calif. — After a fight in Roseville turned deadly, some people have safety front of mind as Placer County plans to convert a Project Roomkey shelter into permanent housing.

Officials said the person killed was a resident at the shelter, but the suspects were not.

The building along North Sunrise Avenue looks like a hotel but, for the past two years, it's been used by Placer County as a Project RoomKey shelter.

Café worker Francisco Bou and other area workers said they've seen growing problems with homelessness in the area since the nearby hotel became a shelter for the homeless during the pandemic.

"The only thing is the trouble they've been causing. Sometimes, they disturb customers," Bou said.

He reacted to the recent deadly fight and its connection to the hotel, saying he wasn't surprised.

"Honestly, we been having this problem with a crisis with the homeless, and like now, it kind of brings poverty. Now, poverty kind of brings in crime," Bou said.

A long-time business owner that didn't want speak on camera said they've dealt with break-ins and property damages recently, and are considering moving as a result.

Placer County was recently awarded more than $23.5 million to begin converting the former hotel into permanent supportive housing in June.

Some area workers, like Bou, support the site since its helping the homeless, but hope county officials will do more to address safety concerns in the surrounding area.

"It would be good to have security in hand, in case there's a situation that goes out of control," Bou said.

Placer County officials said the site does have around-the-clock security and that they are looking into potential improvements.

"We're exploring, especially after this tragedy, if additional measures are necessary," said Dr. Rob Oldham, director of Placer County Health and Human Services.

