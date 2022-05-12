Scott Alvord concedes to Shanti Landon for Placer County Board of Supervisors race

Shanti Landon is the first new supervisor for District 2 in nearly 28 years since the seat has been filled since 1995 by Robert Weygandt.

ROSEVILLE, Calif. — Shanti Landon will represent District 2 on the Placer County Board of Supervisors, after the release of a new batch of results from the Nov. 8 Midterm Elections.

"In less than 30 days, I’ll be sworn in as the newest Placer County Supervisor to serve my community as their representative. Thank you all for believing and trusting in me. Thank you to everyone who volunteered: walking, writing notes, making phone calls, hosting meet-and-greets, and spreading the word to help us get here," Landon wrote.

District 2 is located in western Placer County, and includes Lincoln and part of Roseville. Landon is the first new supervisor in nearly 28 years since the seat has been filled since 1995 by Robert Weygandt.

According to the latest numbers released Friday from the Placer County Elections Office, 35,240 people voted in the race, with the candidates separated by 4,016 votes.

Landon's opponent in the race, Scott Alvord, posted to Facebook Friday announcing his concession in the race after calling Landon to congratulate her on her victory.

"I want to thank all those residents across the county who encouraged me to run against the establishment's chosen candidate for the Placer County Supervisor D2 position. I also want to thank the hundreds that volunteered to help this campaign with canvassing, phone calling, writing postcards, donating, and fundraising," Alvord wrote in a Facebook post.

