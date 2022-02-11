Scott Alvord and Shanti Landon face off for District 2 seat on Placer County Board of Supervisors

This is the first time in nearly 28 years the district would get a new supervisor since the seat has been filled since 1995 by Robert Weygandt.

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. — Scott Alvord and Shanti Landon are running for the Placer County Board of Supervisors' District 2 seat. This is the first time in nearly 28 years the district would get a new supervisor since the seat has been filled since 1995 by Robert Weygandt.

District 2 is located in western Placer County and includes Lincoln and part of Roseville. The candidates running for the seat include a Roseville city councilman and Weygandt's district director.

Nov. 1 is the last day to request a ballot by mail. The primary election day is Nov. 8, 2022.

Meet the Candidates

Scott Alvord

Alvord has served as a Roseville City Councilmember since 2016 and has a background in business. Alvord had this message to share with voters ahead of the election:

"The county has approved massive residential developments outside the borders of our cities and it will affect all of us. This election is all about developer's profits. I'm not the candidate who is heavily backed by the developer establishment, I'm the candidate who has proven to be able to push back on developers for a better solution. I'm also proven in my support for small businesses, public safety, and community engagement. I walk the talk, not just talk the talk," Alvord wrote in an email to ABC10.

Shanti Landon

Landon has served as the District Director for Robert Weygandt, the current supervisor in District 2, for five years.

Landon had this message to share with voters ahead of the election:

"I have worked as the District Director to our current Placer County Supervisor for the past five and a half years, and am endorsed by the Sheriff, District Attorney and all four of my opponent's colleagues on the Roseville City Council. I also have the support of the Lincoln, Roseville, and Rocklin Mayors as well as the majority of the Placer County Board of Supervisors. We were fortunate enough to come in first place in the primary election and I’m hopeful for a victory on Nov 8th. It would bring me no greater honor than to represent our community on the Board of Supervisors. I am committed to representing all constituents with fairness and integrity, and will do everything I can to make them proud!" Landon wrote in an email to ABC10.

