'We are saving lives': Self defense group gives tips for staying safe in public

Lori Osmond, self-defense safety educator, says in the worst case scenario people should be prepared, not scared.

Example video title will go here for this video

ROSEVILLE, Calif. — After a hostage was killed and another injured in Roseville’s Mahany Park Thursday, a safety educator is teaching people how to protect themselves from danger “just in case.”

Lori Osmond is a self-defense safety educator with the group Damsel in Defense teaching anyone interested to be safer.

“You wear your seatbelt every day just in case. What do you have to protect yourself just in case?” she said. “What if you are at the library and some guy brings out a knife. What are you going to do?"

She’s teaching people how to protect themselves in real estate home gatherings to “wine and weaponry parties.”

Osmond says in the worst case scenario — like what happened in Mahany Park where a man allegedly shot a CHP officer, took two people hostage and got shot himself — people should be prepared and not scared.

“It’s very sad to even think about this. I know my grandparents are turning over in their graves, but we have a bullet resistant sleeve for a backpack,” she said. “It weighs one pound, and we also have a new product. It’s a sleeve for a binder because a lot of schools are not allowing backpacks into the classroom, and these work against handguns.”

She admits the shooting in Roseville has shaken her.

“It’s just insanity. It gets me in tears,” said Osmond.

Children at a spring break camp nearby the park had to shelter in place in a library and Osmond hopes measures like the bulletproof shield will offer some form of security to people from all walks of life.

“I will do anything in my power to help people get these at the best price that I possibly can because I’m not here to make the money. I’m here to help people be safer,” she said. “We are on a mission, and we are helping. We are saving lives.”

To learn more ways to keep yourself and others safe, click HERE.