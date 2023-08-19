Police investigate deadly shooting inside parking garage at Roseville Galleria

According to police, the suspected shooter has been arrested.

ROSEVILLE, Calif. — One person was killed after a shooting Saturday morning inside a 5-story parking garage at the Roseville Galleria, the Roseville Police Department said.

According to police, officers have arrested the suspected shooter and found the weapon used in the deadly shooting. Investigators believe that the victim and suspect knew each other.

The deadly shooting happened around 10:38 a.m. Saturday.

Officers say that there is no threat or safety concern to mall customers, but that investigators are still on the scene.

