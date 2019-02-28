ROSEVILLE, Calif. — A gruesome discovery took place behind the Roseville BMX park after a person found bones on February 12.

Roseville Police department had received a call that the bones were found near the 600 block of Riverside Avenue. Officers investigated the scene and determined that the bones were human remains.

As the investigation continues, there are more questions than answers.

"There's a number of working parts involved in this investigation... potentially, if there's any DNA that exist," said Roseville public information officer Rob Baquera. "[We're] also working with our experts and anthropologists to be able to tell us more information. At this time, there's no significant cause of death."

Authorities have gathered enough information to identify that the remains belong to a male who was around six feet tall. They were also able to determine that the bones were there for about two years.

Due to the nature of the situation, it will likely be a long and comprehensive investigation.

"The end result of positively identifying this individual will likely provide some closure to someone who's had a missing relative that's been gone for two years or longer," Baquera said.

Anyone with information about the remains is being encouraged to contact Detective Marks @dmarks@roseville.ca.us.

