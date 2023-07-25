Softball tournament to bring $1.25M to Roseville, Lincoln

The Western Softball "B" National Championship tournament includes about 20 teams from the Sacramento area as well as teams from as far as Hawaii and Montana.

ROSEVILLE, Calif — About 80 USA softball teams are competing in a tournament in Roseville and Lincoln with the first games kicking off Tuesday.

The Western Softball "B" National Championship tournament includes about 20 teams from the Sacramento area as well as teams from as far as Hawaii and Montana. The teams are in three categories including 12 and under, 14 and under, and 16 and under.

“For many of these girls, this is the first time making it to the tournament,” said Karla Burket, tournament director and Junior Olympic Commissioner for USA Softball of Sacramento.

About 1,000 players will participate in the tournament that runs through Sunday.

“It will be tough competition,” said Laura Niznik Williams, manager of the Roseville Thunder’s 12-and-under team. “The girls are excited; this is the last tournament of the season.”

The tournament is expected to draw about 3,500 athletes, coaches, and fans; and is set to bring more than $1.25 million to the economies in Roseville and Lincoln.

