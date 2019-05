ROSEVILLE, Calif. — Multiple inmates in Roseville have been transported to local hospitals after possible exposure to Fentanyl, according to the Placer County Sheriff's office.

According to sheriff's office spokesperson, the inmates were at the South Placer Jail in Roseville.

Authorities suspect the substance to be Fentanyl, but they don't know for sure.

This article will update should more information become available.

