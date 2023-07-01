Summer events in Roseville for families, kids and adults

If you're looking for something to do, whether it's for families, kids or adults, there are plenty of summer events in Roseville to choose from.

ROSEVILLE, Calif. — With the weather heating up, it feels like summer is finally starting. While some may choose to spend the hottest days inside with the air conditioning cranked, others may forgo the comfort of indoors and adventure to some outdoor activities.

July

July 4: 4th of July Celebration

There are several events happening on the 4th of July including a parade, fun run, park activities and fireworks. The parade starts at 9 a.m. at the intersection of Riverside Avenue, Vernon Street and Douglas Boulevard. After the parade, there are activities and games at Royer Park for people to enjoy. The annual "Run Crime Out of Roseville" event is a 5K race alongside officers from the Roseville Police Department. The 4th of July fireworks show returns for a night of fun at @the Grounds starting between 9:15-9:30 p.m. Find more information on the festivities HERE.

July 8: Friends of the Roseville Public Library used book sale

The Friends of the Roseville Public Library used book sale starts at 10 a.m. at the Downtown Library. Members of the Friends can get in at 9:30 a.m. Prices for children's books are $0.50, hardbacks are $2 and paperbacks are $1. Checks, cash and credit cards are all accepted.

July 13: Food Truck Mania

The monthly Food Truck Mania is happening on Vernon Street with a range of food trucks. This month includes Cousin's Maine Lobster, Gondo Fusion, Namaste Foods, Drewski's, The Mini Donut Shack and Senor Burger, according to SactoMoFo.

July 14: Campfires

People can listen to Native American stories and roast marshmallows at a campfire at Maidu Museum & Historic Site's outdoor amphitheater located at 1970 Johnson Ranch Drive. Museum admission is included in the $10 cost of the event and children under 2 years old are free. The Gates open at 6:45 p.m. and the event lasts from 7:30-8:30 p.m. Find admission information HERE.

July 14: Glow in the Dark Yoga

Glow in the Dark yoga is happening at Mike Shellito Indoor Pool. Kids must be at least 5 but younger than 13. The event is $25 for Roseville residents and $30 for non-residents. There is an optional $10 material fee for a yoga mat people can use and take home. The event is from 5-6 p.m. Find admission information HERE.

July 15: Concerts on the Square

Fan Halen is a Van Halen tribute band scheduled to perform on July 15 at Roseville's Concerts on the Square. Gates open at 6:30 p.m. and the concert starts at 7:30 p.m. People are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and picnic blankets. Admission is free.

August

August 5: CommUNITY Picnic

The CommUNITY Picnic is from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Royer Park in Roseville. There will be music performances, food trucks and family activities. People are encouraged to bring blankets and lawn chairs.

August 10: Food Truck Mania

The monthly Food Truck Mania is happening on Vernon Street with a range of food trucks. This month includes Allen BBQ, California Street Tacos, Hefty Gyros, Kado's Asina Grill, Local Kine Shave Ice and Parker's Hot Dogs of Santa Cruz, according to SactoMoFo.

August 11: Campfires

People can listen to Native American stories and roast marshmallows at a campfire at Maidu Museum & Historic Site's outdoor amphitheater located at 1970 Johnson Ranch Drive. Museum admission is included in the $10 cost of the event and children under 2 years old are free. The Gates open at 6:45 p.m. and the event lasts from 7:30-8:30 p.m. Find admission information HERE.

August 18: Superhero Pre-Party

Before Friday Flicks, people can enjoy superhero-themed crafts, games and a popcorn snack at the Superhero Pre-Party at Vernon Street Town Square. People are required to register, which is $10. The pre-party lasts from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Find admission information HERE.

August 18: Friday Flicks

DC League of Super Pets is the movie for Friday Flicks. The free movie starts at 7:30 p.m. at Vernon Street Town Square. People can bring chairs and blankets to claim their spots.

August 19: Ultimate Dodgeball Tournament

For those 18 years and up the 2nd annual Ultimate Dodgeball Tournament is happening at the Mahany Fitness Center. People can register now through July 31 for $100 per team or from August 1 through August 11 for $120 per team. Find information to enroll HERE.

August 19

Skynnyn Lynnyrd is a Lynyrd Skynyrd tribute band scheduled to perform at Roseville's Concerts on the Square. Gates open at 6:30 p.m. and the concert starts at 7:30 p.m. People are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and picnic blankets. Admission is free.