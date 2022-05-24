Roseville's Sunsplash opening May 28 | Need to know

Some of the classic slides such as The Stealth and Master Blaster are open once again as temperatures are heating up.

ROSEVILLE, Calif. — Sunsplash in Roseville is opening Saturday, May 28, just in time for Memorial Day.

Some of the classic slides such as The Stealth and Master Blaster Water Coaster are open once again as temperatures are heating up.

One of the newer slides, the Zoomerang, opened in 2021 and is meant to mimic the feeling of a bobsled race.

When does Sunpslash close?

Sunsplash will be open on May 28 and 29 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on May 30 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The waterpark will be closed on May 31 and June 1 before opening daily through June.

Golfland Sunsplash includes other attractions like an arcade, bumper cars, Fastcar Raceway, miniature golf and laser tag.

