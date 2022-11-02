Football fans gear up ahead of Super Bowl LVI

Rams and Bengals apparel have left the shelves as football lovers prepare for the historic game.

ROSEVILLE, Calif. — California football fans are getting excited for the NFL’s 56th Super Bowl happening this Sunday, as the Cincinnati Bengals take on the Los Angeles Rams on their home turf.

The sports apparel store, Sports Fever, inside the Westfield Mall, has sold out of all Bengals gear except a key chain and banners. Rams gear is also flying off the shelves, but they do have a number of t-shirts, scarves, and hats.

Tiffany Blaylock of Lincoln bought Rams gear for her husband, a long-time fan.

“And hopefully he’ll have to come buy one that says Super Bowl Champion,” Blaylock said.

The Super Bowl has held a special place in Frank Vega’s heart since 1986. After a hectic day and an impromptu decision to marry at Lake Tahoe, Vega says he didn’t realize until that night he married on Super Bowl Sunday.



“It was the year the bears beat the patriots and then I sat there and realized, we got married on Super Bowl Sunday,” Vega said.

He’s a die-hard Bronco’s fan but this California native is rooting for the Rams this weekend.