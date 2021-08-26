Suspect arrested for attempted kidnapping incident involving Roseville teens

Police arretsed Ivan P. Timofeyev late Wednesday on complaints of attempted kidnapping and communicating with a minor with intent to commit a crime.

ROSEVILLE, Calif. — A suspect has been arrested after allegedly trying to lure three teenage girls into his truck in Roseville’s West Park neighborhood.

Roseville Police arrested 26-year-old Ivan P. Timofeyev on Wednesday, Aug. 25, on complaints of attempted kidnapping and communicating with a minor with intent to commit a crime.

Timofeyev’s arrest comes following a reported incident involving three 14-year-old girls on Monday, Aug. 23. In the initial report, the girls said a man in his 30s pulled up in a 2000s model maroon Toyota pickup as they were walking near Westbrook Boulevard and Payson Avenue. The girls said the man offered them $40 each to get in his vehicle. The girls refused and ran to a neighbor’s home when 911 was called.

Investigators did not say how they identified Timofeyev as the suspect in this incident nor did they say where he was arrested. Authorities did say, however, they are not releasing a mug shot of Timofeyev due to “future investigative purposes.”

Anyone who thinks they may have had contact or interactions with Timofeyev or a similar vehicle is asked to call Roseville Police at 916-746-1059.