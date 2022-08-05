16-year-old girl died from suspected fentanyl overdose in Roseville, police say

Roseville Police Department officials responded to reports of a drug overdose death involving a 16-year-old girl on June 21.

ROSEVILLE, Calif. — A 16-year-old girl died from a suspected fentanyl overdose in Roseville, police say.

Roseville Police Department officials responded to reports of a drug overdose death involving a 16-year-old girl on June 21. Investigators who are investigating the death now suspect it was fentanyl-related.

Roseville Police encourage anyone with additional information on the girl's whereabouts on the days leading up to her death to call their tip line at (916) 746-1059.

According to the CDC, from April 2020 to April 2021, more than 100,000 people died from drug overdoses in the United States, which is an increase of around 28% from the same period the prior year.

Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that is 100x stronger than morphine, according to the CDC. Most of the recent cases of fentanyl overdoses are linked to illicitly manufactured fentanyl as opposed to pharmaceutical fentanyl.

Find more information about fentanyl at Placer County's website.

On June 21st, 2022, the Roseville Police department responded to a drug overdose death involving a 16-year-old female.... Posted by City of Roseville, California Police Department on Friday, August 5, 2022

