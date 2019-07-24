ROSEVILLE, Calif. — Four people, three men and one woman, were arrested and charged for a string of recent retail thefts in Roseville.
According to a press release from the Roseville Police Department, over the past week, police arrested:
- Carlton Singleton, 28, of Sacramento, on Tuesday, July 23, after he allegedly stole from a store in Roseville. Employees called police immediately and Singleton was promptly arrested. He faces theft charges.
- Matthew Pannell, 39, of Roseville, on Wednesday, July 17. While he attempted to flee, Pannell allegedly pepper sprayed store employees. He faces robbery charges.
- Stephenie Turpen, 40, of Sonora and Anthony Greco, 44, of Citrus Heights, on Wednesday, July 17. After allegedly stealing items and fighting with employees from a store in Roseville, Turpen got into a car being driven by Greco and the two attempted to flee, but were quickly caught by police. They both face theft and drug related charges.