Tahoe Joe's closes in Roseville

ROSEVILLE, Calif. — Tahoe Joe's Famous Steakhouse in Roseville has closed, marking an end to the restaurant chain in the greater Sacramento area.

"We did have to make the difficult decision to close our Roseville, CA Tahoe Joe’s location. We want to thank our loyal guests for the many years of dining with us and to our dedicated team members who served the Roseville community," Chief Operating Officer of BBQ Holdings, Al Hank wrote in a statement to ABC10.

Tahoe Joe's in Roseville resided at 1905 Taylor Road near Golfland Sunsplash.

The closure in Roseville follows previous closures of Tahoe Joe's locations in the area, including in Folsom and Arden-Arcade.

Tahoe Joe's still has locations in Fresno, Bakersfield and Visalia, according to its website. Tahoe Joe’s opened its first location in Fresno in 1996.

