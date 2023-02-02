Tapville Social to open kiosk at Roseville Galleria

The Roseville location will feature 16 self-pour taps with beer, cider and wine.

ROSEVILLE, Calif. — Tapville Social is set to open a kiosk at the Roseville Galleria in early 2023.

The Roseville location will feature 16 self-pour taps with beer, cider and wine. The opening is scheduled for March 2023, according to Stephanie Mostoller with Tapville Social.

While other locations in the United States include "drink while you shop locations," the California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control requires a control point. Signs reading "no alcoholic beverages beyond this point" are common at restaurants, bars and other locations where alcohol is served.

"We are building out to create the feeling of beer/wine garden where guests can relax and enjoy a craft cocktail, flight or craft beer," Mostoller told ABC10 in an email.

Tapville will also offer 15 menu items of shareable and grab-and-go snacks.

Tapville is located at 1151 Galleria Boulevard. There is a restaurant location of Tapville in El Segundo, California.

Tapville can be found in several other states including Illinois, Texas, Florida, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts, Mississippi, and Connecticut.