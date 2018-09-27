If you're viewing on the ABC10 App, tap here for multimedia.

On Saturday, Sept. 29, the Bayside Church Adventure Campus in Roseville will host the funeral services for Sacramento County Sheriff Deputy Mark Stasyuk.

Expect significant traffic delays near Bayside Church Adventure Campus in Roseville.

You’ll begin to see delays around 8 a.m. on eastbound I-80 for the initial motorcade to the church from Sacramento.

You can also expect heavy delays on westbound I-80 from the Roseville to Sacramento starting at noon.

If you plan to travel through Roseville near Hwy 65 and I-80 on Saturday, give yourself extra time to navigate through the traffic.

