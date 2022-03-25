Truck and trailer hauling amateur race car stolen from Roseville neighborhood

When construction manager and amateur race car driver Jim Winne's truck was stolen, he lost thousands of dollars worth of property and countless hours in the shop.

ROSEVILLE, Calif. — A Roseville man says he is out thousands of dollars and countless hours in the shop after thieves stole a truck and trailer hauling a race car he built in his garage.

Surveillance video shows someone driving off with the rig from right in front of Jim Winne's home early Friday morning.

"It bothers me. It's really upsetting to all of my neighbors because we're all in the same boat. Nobody wants to get robbed," Winne said.

Winne is an amateur race car driver competing in Spec E46, featuring older generation BMWs that started life as passenger cars.

"It allows people like me, who are not wealthy, to be able to build a car and go race it competitively on some really nice road race circuits around the country," Winne said.

He parallel parked the rig in front of his home planning to wake up early Friday morning for a test day on Sonoma Raceway.

When he stepped out of his home at around 4:30 a.m., it was gone.

"I heard a truck starting up, but my neighbors down the street have the identical diesel truck, and so I didn’t think twice about it," Winne said, adding he didn't anticipate something like this could happen in his neighborhood.

Winne said he called Roseville police and made a report.

Members of the racing community have raised the idea of taking up a collection to help Winne replace his race car. But in the meantime, Sonoma Raceway will have to wait.