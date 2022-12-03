x
Roseville

Two injured during Friday evening house fire in Roseville

The fire was in the garage of a home in the Foothills Junction neighborhood, firefighters say.

ROSEVILLE, Calif. — Two people were inured during a Friday evening house fire in Roseville, according to Roseville Fire. 

The fire was reported in the garage of a home in the Foothills Junction neighborhood of Roseville Friday evening. Roseville Fire did not give a potential cause for the fire but said that crews contained it to the garage and knocked the fire down before it could spread.

Medics transported one occupant of the home to a local hospital. Another resident was treated on scene for injuries related to the fire, firefighters say. 

    

