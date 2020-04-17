ROSEVILLE, Calif — Stepping toward two million, one Roseville man is determined to walk that many steps to bring awareness to the number of coronavirus cases around the world.

On Easter Sunday, Jason Russell felt the strong need to do something to acknowledge the two million who have been sick with COVID-19.

“I was like, 'Well, what can I do that can reach two million?'” Russell said. “I can't do two million pushups, that'd be ridiculous.”

Walking 2 million steps was a little more doable.

“Each step that you take is a way to individually sort of say, ‘Hey, we're thinking of you’ to all the people who have either had it, passed away from it, or have been negatively affected by it,” Russell said.

So, in just days, he’s gotten at least a dozen friends and family to join him. Together they'll each reach two million steps. As of early Friday morning, the group was at more than 149,000 steps combined.

“What I'm doing is sort of keeping a leader board,” Russell said. “I'm sort of keeping track of their steps so they know like, you have the second most [steps] or oh you're at the bottom so keep it up.”

Russell’s hoping to get more people to join him to send an even stronger message and together, help reach those two million steps or more.

“Our steps are going to increase [because] the COVID cases are going to increase as well,” Russell said. “I don't know when the stopping point is going to be. We’re going to need to try to get even with that number.”

Russell has one rule only: that you take time out specifically from your day to walk toward those two million steps, remembering and being mindful of the two-million coronavirus cases. Steps taken through the normal course of your day shouldn’t count.

Russell asks everyone who wants to participate, to share their progress with him via Instagram. You can do that by clicking here.

Continue the conversation with Zach on Facebook.

Read more about coronavirus from ABC10

Sacramento Republic FC, Raley's deliver ready-to-eat meals to seniors during pandemic

Some south Sacramento restaurants thriving amid a global pandemic

Number of organ transplants drops drastically during coronavirus pandemic

FOR THE LATEST CORONAVIRUS NEWS,

DOWNLOAD THE OUR APP:

►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Daily Blend Newsletter

WATCH ALSO: Job seekers must be creative when it comes to looking for a new job during the COVID-19 pandemic