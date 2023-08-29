Skateboarder hospitalized after being hit by car in Roseville

Police don't suspect alcohol or drugs played a role in the collision at this time.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

ROSEVILLE, Calif. — One person is in the hospital after they were hit by a car in Roseville Tuesday night.

A spokesperson for Roseville Police Department said the person, only described as an adult skateboarder, was taken to a hospital with unknown injuries.

The accident was reported on Blue Oaks Avenue around 9:14 p.m.

Police have closed eastbound Blue Oaks at Roseville Parkway for their investigation. The driver involved in the crash stayed on scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

No additional details surrounding the person has been released, other than a police spokesperson describing the person hit as an adult.

Police don't suspect alcohol or drugs played a role in the collision at this time.

WATCH ALSO: