Video appears to show driver plow through protesters in Roseville

ROSEVILLE, Calif — One day after a woman drove her car through a small protest in Roseville against police brutality, demonstrators took to the same intersection to again voice their displeasure of the country's violence against Black men and women in the country.

Roseville police said the protest started at Royer Park on Monday, where about 60 people gathered for a peaceful demonstration in response to the recent police killings of Brionna Taylor, George Floyd, and Rayshard Brooks, among others.

Shortly after the protest wrapped up, a group of demonstrators moved to the roundabout at Washington Boulevard and Oak Street.

A video posted on Roseville Police Department's Facebook page shows a handful of demonstrators walking up to part of the intersection to slow the traffic coming toward the roundabout. As the car slows, the small group of people force it to a complete stop.

Moments later, more protesters block the car, and the unidentified woman drives through the crowd and speeds off.

The video has no audio, so it's unclear if the protesters and the driver exchanged words before she drove through the crowd.

A Roseville police spokesperson said the department has identified the driver and are working to contacting her. However, police say the protesters who were hit by the driver are not coopertaing with authorities and have not provided statements.

No injuries were reported from the scene of the incident.

Police officials said the department will conduct an investigation to review the incident and will send their findings to the Placer County District Attorney's Office, which will determine whether or not charges will be filed.

