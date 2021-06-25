Vita Joga case timeline: Understanding the events leading up to the House of Oliver shooting

Vita Joga, 51, a long-time waitress at the House of Oliver, was shot and killed on Monday, June 21.

ROSEVILLE, Calif. — The man accused of killing his ex-fiance at a Roseville restaurant had a warrant out for his arrest during the time he carried out the attack, but the paperwork wasn’t finalized until the next day so police were not notified, Placer County Court officials confirmed Thursday.

Vita Joga, 51, a long-time waitress at the House of Oliver, was shot and killed on Monday, June 21. Here's a timeline of the events that lead to her death.

May 4:

Vita Joga files a domestic violence restraining order against Johnnie Jordan. In the filing, she alleges Jordan showed up to her work at the House of Oliver on May 4 and grabbed, shouted and threatened to choke her to death.

Sometime between May 4 and May 10, Johnnie Jordan is arrested in connection to the May 4 incident. Officials with the Placer County Jail said they could not provide the last booking date.

May 10:

Jordan posts bail and is released from jail. The Placer County District Attorney’s Office formally seeks domestic violence charges, including battery and deadly threats against Johnnie Jordan in connection to the alleged incident involving Vita Joga at the House of Oliver on May 4.

June 21:

Johnnie Jordan is due in Placer County Court at 8:30 a.m. to be arraigned for the charges related to the alleged May 4 incident but does not appear when he was called at 2 p.m.

Placer County Judge Suzanne Gazzaniga ordered a bench warrant for Jordan’s arrest for his failure to appear in court. The Placer County Sheriff’s Office is notified by the court of warrants once they are entered into the court’s case management system, court officials say.

“The time that it takes between when the judge signs the arrest warrant until when it is entered into a law enforcement computer system is completely variable, depending on workloads, time of day, etc.,” David Tellman, Chief Assistant District Attorney for the Placer County District Attorney’s Office, said.

Around 3:30 p.m. Jordan allegedly shot and killed Joga at the House of Oliver restaurant in Roseville. He was taken into custody later that evening.

June 22:

The Placer County Court clerk enters the bench warrant into the court’s case management system at 8:28 a.m.

A memorial forms in front of the Roseville restaurant where Joga worked. Community members grieve by placing flowers, letters, balloons, and images of the woman in front of the House of Oliver.

June 23:

Johnnie Jordan appears virtually in Placer County Court for his arraignment, but does not enter a plea. He is scheduled to appear on July 1 to enter a plea.

House of Oliver restaurant staff meet together with a police chaplain for the first time together since the shooting took place.

June 24:

Matthew Oliver, owner of House of Oliver, announces he will re-open his restaurant on Friday, June 25. He also announces plans to raise $100,000 for victim’s of domestic violence.

