Watch: Roseville installs its Christmas tree in the town square

ROSEVILLE, Calif. — The city of Roseville installed its Christmas tree Wednesday morning in the town square on Vernon Street.

The tree is a White Fir and weighs about 1,300 pounds, according to Pam Allen, the marketing and communications manager for the city of Roseville. She said the tree is about 40 feet tall.

The tree installation is in preparation for Roseville's Christmas Tree Lighting, which takes place from 6-8 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 2. The tree is expected to be lit around 6:10 p.m.

This event will feature cookie decorating, visiting Santa, a kid activity zone, music, food and more. Roseville's website even says the weather is forecasted for some snow.

