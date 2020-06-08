'Water parks are not permitted to open at this time' | Golfland Sunsplash operating despite guidelines saying not to

Water parks are a summer staple, but state and county COVID-19 guidelines say they should be closed. But that's not stopping Golfland Sunsplash in Roseville.

ROSEVILLE, Calif. — Per Placer County and the California Department of Public Health, water parks are not permitted to be open at this time.

"Per CDPH: 'Water parks are not permitted to open at this time as directed in the family entertainment guidance,'" the Placer County website states. "They are not included as pools or outdoor recreation."

But that's not stopping Golfland Sunsplash in Roseville.

According to Golfland Sunsplash's Facebook page and website, they're conducting business with limited capacity, expecting guests to maintain social distance, recommending guests wear masks and enforcing employees to wear masks, as well as upping sanitation measures.

Their website also said they have a "test the waters" special where if customers don't feel safe, they can return their ticket within their first hour at the park in exchange for a 2021 ticket.

ABC10 requested an interview while on-sight with Golfland Sunsplash's manager. He told us they had "no comment" and asked us to leave the property.

Water parks are a summer staple and the allure of one when you've been quarantining for months is obvious.

"With everything that's shut down, we have kids... and you can't go to the mall, you can't go to bouncy places, you can barely go to the parks anymore," father and Sunsplash customer Kevin Jungling said. "This is one of the few places that's open and they posted on their website that they're taking precautions."

Jungling said he trusts the business is taking precautions to keep customer's safe. But others don't think it's enough; multiple comments on the business' Facebook page voiced concern.

"Don't bother going. EXTREMELY BUSY. 45 minute line to get in with online tickets. 20 minute line for lockers. 45 minute line for slides. Absolutely no social distancing guidelines being followed," Amanda Alonzo said in a comment.

"It was PACKED Noone [sic] is wearing face covering," Karin Matthews said in another comment.

The city of Roseville said after receiving a complaint, they're working with Golfland Sunsplash to follow the California Department of Public Health's guidelines.

"Our goal is education and compliance," Roseville Public Information Officer Brian Jacobson said. "For the most part, we've been very successful in having businesses that may not be complying to get them in compliance and that's really our goal."

But there's confusion as if the water park was adhering by state and county guidelines, it would shut down. When we asked Jacobson if they were asking Golfland Sunsplash to shut down, he was unsure.

