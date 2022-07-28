Wayne Woo is the 29th sheriff of Placer County

Good morning, Placer County! We’d like to officially introduce you to your 29th sheriff – Sheriff Wayne Woo. Although Sheriff Woo’s term doesn’t begin until January 2023, he was appointed sheriff by the Placer County Board of Supervisors Tuesday morning, several weeks after Sheriff Devon Bell retired. Sheriff Woo was officially sworn in as sheriff-coroner-marshal at a special ceremony held Tuesday afternoon. Sheriff Woo has 32 years of law enforcement experience under his belt, and 28 of those years were made here at the Placer County Sheriff’s Office. During his time at PCSO, Sheriff Woo served in every rank and held a variety of assignments including Special Operations sergeant and Special Enforcement Team (SET) team leader and commander. Sheriff Woo’s primary goal is to ensure the safety of citizens in Placer County while preserving a high quality of life. Recruitment and retention of high-caliber deputies and correctional officers is also top of mind for the sheriff, as we continue to provide the best service to our community. Sheriff Woo is honored to serve as your next sheriff and is looking forward to collaborating with community members to keep Placer County a highly desirable place to live, work and visit.