'We're Open' | Roseville parade to celebrate local businesses

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — As businesses start to reopen across California, the Roseville Chamber of Commerce is helping to welcome some local businesses back through a socially distanced series of parades.

The first driving-only, socially-distanced parade in Roseville will begin at the Chamber of Commerce at 9:30 a.m. Friday. Drivers can show up in decorated vehicles and then follow each other down Vernon Street.

"This is going to be to showcase publicly again that they're open, they're here to serve you, they have done their due diligence, thus far they have survived and now come out and support them,” said CEO Wendy Gerig with the Roseville Area Chamber of Commerce.

These kinds of convoy-styled parades have become more common during the age of the coronavirus, since people can celebrate without getting out of their vehicles.

Roseville are business owners are excited the event is happening.

'It's been really, really difficult. I mean we're very — we were closed for two months, and we reopened doing just takeout," said Joshua Lickter, owner of Fig Tree Coffee.

His business has been devastated by the coronavirus pandemic and restrictions after it was forced to close for two months. He is now working on plans to re-open safely to his guests.

"And the biggest issue we have right now is people being aware that we’re not open in the way that we were before but we can still make you a great drink," Lickter said.

Friday's parade is expected to be the first of several events promoting businesses in Roseville.

