Safeway and gas station planned for shopping center in West Roseville

The West Roseville Marketplace will be located at the northeast corner of Pleasant Grove Boulevard and Fiddyment Road.

ROSEVILLE, Calif. — A new grocery store and a gas station could be making their way to West Roseville, based on documents filed with the city.

The marketplace will be located at the northeast corner of Pleasant Grove Boulevard and Fiddyment Road. The 76,000-square-foot shopping center will include a Safeway as the anchor of the center, along with a gas station with 16 pumps. There will also be about 14,000 square feet of several other shops and a drive-thru.

Jeffrey Wood, the developer of the project, said the plan for the project was approved back in 2006.

"When I made the presentation to the Sun City community in April, I made the comment that in 2006 I wasn't old enough to live in Sun City, but I am now. So Safeway and I have been working on this project for a long time and we're very excited to bring this project forward," Wood said at a November 10 meeting.

The planning commission approved the conditional use permit for the gasoline along with other permits at the meeting.

"I think it's going to be a great resource for West Roseville and it's well-needed. People in the area have been waiting a while for this Safeway to come," said planning commission member John Prior at the meeting.

Roseville has two other Safeways located nearby on Blue Oaks Boulevard and Woodcreek Oaks Boulevard, as well as at Pleasant Grove Boulevard and Roseville Parkway.

