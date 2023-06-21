Here's where Roseville's Blue Oaks Retail Center stands

The developer is currently working on getting civil plan approval for frontage improvements and site work, according to a city spokesperson.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

ROSEVILLE, Calif. — Another Chick-fil-A and Dutch Bros are planned in Roseville as part of the Blue Oaks Retail Center.

The developer is currently working on getting civil plan approval for frontage improvements and site work, according to Helen Dyda, a spokesperson for the city of Roseville.

Roseville's Planning Commission approved a conditional use permit for two drive-through restaurants, a design review permit for the designs and colors of the two buildings, and a tentative subdivision map to divide the remaining parcel into six commercial buildings on March 23.

The six commercial buildings range from 950 square feet to 13,200 square feet. Chick-fil-A and Dutch Bros are the buildings proposed with a drive-thru. The other tenants are not known at this time.

The Blue Oaks Retail Center will be located at 1480 Blue Oaks Boulevard, near Walgreens on the corner of Blue Oaks Boulevard and Woodreek Oaks Boulevard and across the street from Nugget Markets.

Chick-fil-A has a location in Roseville at 912 Pleasant Grove Boulevard. Dutch Bros has a nearby location at 1225 Baseline Road in Roseville.

Learn more about the project HERE.

Watch more on ABC10: Placer County Board of Supervisors holds a special meeting on Project 8 Winery