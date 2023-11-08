Roseville's Westbrook Elementary welcomes hundreds of students for first day of school

Westbrook Elementary is the sixth school the Roseville City School District opened since 2008 and all of them have been west of Fiddyment Road.

ROSEVILLE, Calif — A new elementary school welcomed hundreds of students in Roseville for the 2023-2024 school year.

Westbrook Elementary is located in West Roseville and is part of the Roseville City School District.

Alisa Fong, the president of Roseville City School District Board of Education, says there are lots of aspects for everyone to enjoy.

"We've got a lot of outdoor spaces, we've got a great play structure — the kids are excited with the open spaces for learning and the teachers are excited with the natural light that's coming through their windows," Fong said.

Jessica Hull, the executive director of communication and community engagement for the district, says the school was planned several years ago for anticipated growth.

About 526 students started school on Aug. 10. At full capacity, about 800 students can attend the school, according to Hull.

There will be multiple classes at various grade levels from Transitional Kindergarten through 5th grade.

Hull previously said the new school will "ease up" enrollment at existing schools in the district.

