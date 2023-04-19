Coach: Kings Domantas Sabonis likely to play in Game 3

Sabonis was seen at practice for the first time since the Warriors' Draymond Green stomped on his chest

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento Kings’ Domantas Sabonis is likely playing Thursday in the third game of the playoff series against the Golden State Warriors.

Sabonis was seen at the team’s full practice Wednesday and will most likely to play Thursday, according to Kings Coach Mike Brown.

It was the first time Sabonis was seen at practice after the Warriors’ Draymond Green stomped on his chest at Game 2, Monday.

According to the Kings, an x-ray showed Sabonis suffered from a bruise on his breastbone.

As for Green, he was suspended without pay for one game. NBA officials said the suspension was due in part to his history of unsportsmanlike conduct.

Game 3 will be played at the Chase Center in San Francisco Thursday night.

