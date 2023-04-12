Sabrina Carpenter cancels Portland show due to bomb threat

Her show at the Keller Auditorium was canceled Monday night after reports of a bomb threat at the Crystal Ballroom — where she was originally slated to perform.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Sabrina Carpenter was forced to cancel her Portland show after reports of a bomb threat at a nearby venue in downtown Monday night, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

Carpenter's performance at the Keller Auditorium in downtown Portland was canceled before she took the stage after an anonymous person called in claiming they were going to blow up the Crystal Ballroom — where Carpenter had originally been slated to perform.

"I can't tell you how much it breaks my heart, this is the last thing I wanted to do but due to unforeseen circumstances we will not be able to perform tonight," Carpenter shared on her twitter page after the cancellation.

The 23-year-old singer had previously changed venues in order to accommodate a larger crowd.

At around 5:38 p.m. on Monday, an employee of the Crystal Ballroom called 911 to report a call had come in anonymously with the threat. Portland police said they contacted both venues and scheduled extra patrols around both venues Monday night due to the threat.

"You will be refunded — refunds will come at point of purchase and we are doing our best to reschedule at a later date," Carpenter tweeted. "I am so sorry. I love you very much."

Carpenter is currently on tour for her fifth studio album, "Emails I Can't Send."

