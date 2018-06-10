Hundreds of parking spaces at the Sacramento International Airport’s economy lot are going away, temporarily, due to construction work.

In a press release, the airport said that approximately 1,500 parking spaces will be closed in the economy lot, so the lot can be paved. According to the airport, the portion of the lot being worked is unpaved and gets muddy during over the winter and during the rainy season.

“We work hard to provide the best experience for our passengers,” says Samantha Mott, Sacramento County Department of Airports Spokeswoman. “Paving this portion of the Economy Lot will improve passenger experience when parking.”

A pre-pay overflow lot will be opened in the event that the economy lot, the daily lot, and the garage are full.

The airport did not say how long they expect the pavement work will take.

