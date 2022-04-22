Return of the Mac | The Sac Mac + Beer Fest returns for its 3rd year

Five local breweries will be partnering with local restaurants to have a special macaroni and cheese and beer pairing.

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. — It's the return of the Mac! The Sacramento Area Brewers Guild is happy to host their 3rd annual Sac Mac + Beer festival on Saturday, April 23rd from 1 to 4 p.m. at Riverwalk Park.

The Sac Mac + Beer Fest is famously deemed the signature event of Sacramento Beer Week and has been planning this one in particular for two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Five local breweries will be partnering with local restaurants to have a special macaroni and cheese and beer pairing competition.

In addition to macaroni and cheese and beer pairings, there will be live music, games, raffles, and additional food and drink vendors if one chooses not to eat macaroni and cheese or just drink beer.

One ticket goes for $60 and it includes unlimited samples of macaroni and cheese and beer.

There is also a "Designated Driver" discount that goes for $25 and it includes all the amenities, just without the beer!

"Being a local beer producer myself, we really like to experiment with how beer goes with food," Erle Mankin, co-owner and operator of Jackrabbit Brewing Company and president of The Sacramento Area Brewers Guild said.

"Somebody originally chose macaroni and cheese as the pairing and that's the direction we went, so why not showcase that along with the beer?" Mankin said.

The Sacramento Area Brewers Guild is an organization that brings together local breweries, uplifting them and connecting them with other brewers and restaurants in the surrounding region.

"We want to highlight local breweries in the Sacramento area and region because we believe we make great beer and we're really excited about what we're doing," Mankin said. "So it's a way to draw on people from the outside and just celebrate what we've accomplished so far."

In efforts to highlight local breweries, the Sacramento Area Brewers Guild has created an initiative called 'Rising Together IPA', which creates a unifying collaboration beer to be released at the start of Sacramento Beer Week.